Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - Government

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader informed his German counterpart about the upcoming third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during the weekend, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday

"In an hour-long conversation, the parties exchanged their differing positions.

The Chancellor expressed his great concern. Bad footage and news have been coming from Ukraine for several days. The Chancellor called on the Russian leadership to immediately stop all hostilities, as well as to ensure humanitarian access to the areas of fighting," Hebestreit said during a briefing.

Hebestreit also said that President Putin informed the Chancellor that a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for the weekend, adding that Putin and Scholz agreed to hold new talks soon.