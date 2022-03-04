UrduPoint.com

Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks With Putin - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - Government

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader informed his German counterpart about the upcoming third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during the weekend, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader informed his German counterpart about the upcoming third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during the weekend, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"In an hour-long conversation, the parties exchanged their differing positions.

The Chancellor expressed his great concern. Bad footage and news have been coming from Ukraine for several days. The Chancellor called on the Russian leadership to immediately stop all hostilities, as well as to ensure humanitarian access to the areas of fighting," Hebestreit said during a briefing.

Hebestreit also said that President Putin informed the Chancellor that a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for the weekend, adding that Putin and Scholz agreed to hold new talks soon.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin All From Government

Recent Stories

IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Sta ..

IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Station

17 seconds ago
 295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

18 seconds ago
 US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage at Zaporiz ..

US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Senior U ..

20 seconds ago
 Western Countries' Desicion to Suspend Work in Arc ..

Western Countries' Desicion to Suspend Work in Arctic Council Politicized - Mosc ..

21 seconds ago
 Russian Trade Ministry Recommends Russian Fertiliz ..

Russian Trade Ministry Recommends Russian Fertilizer Producers to Suspend Export

23 seconds ago
 Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall polit ..

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall political situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>