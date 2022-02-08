Scholz Dismisses Reproaches That Germany Greater Ally of Russia Than of West

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview refuted reproaches that Berlin's stance with respect to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine makes the country a greater ally of Russia than of the West.

"Nonsense," Scholz told CNN on Monday when asked to comment on reports citing British government sources accusing Berlin of acting as a Russian ally.

To date, Germany has refused to send any lethal weapons to Ukraine amid simmering conflict with Russia in eastern part of the country, citing strict national legislation. At the same time, Berlin continues to send financial and non-lethal military hardware, including mobile hospitals and uniform.