Scholz, Erdogan Discuss Ukraine On UNGA Sidelines

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Scholz, Erdogan Discuss Ukraine on UNGA Sidelines

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday to talk about the Ukrainian conflict, a German government spokesperson said.

"The focus of the talks was on the situation in Ukraine following the Russian attack. Both agreed that Russia must immediately cease hostilities and fully withdraw from Ukraine," Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

Chancellor Scholz rejected the upcoming votes for the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics and the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to join Russia as "unacceptable."

Scholz again blamed the global hike in food prices on Russia and warned against attempts by third countries to bypass EU sanctions on Russia, arguing they did not hinder the sale of Russian food. Russia insists that international trade curbs have taken a toll on its food and fertilizer exports.

