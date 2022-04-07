UrduPoint.com

Scholz Gets Stinging Defeat In Parliament With Covid Jab Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 06:21 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a stinging defeat in parliament on Thursday, with lawmakers voting down a government-backed proposal for mandatory vaccinations for people above 60

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a stinging defeat in parliament on Thursday, with lawmakers voting down a government-backed proposal for mandatory vaccinations for people above 60.

Scholz, who in late November touted compulsory jabs for all adults as the surest way out of the pandemic, had set a goal of introducing the jabs in "late February or early March".

But the effort has petered out since, as even some members of the liberal FDP, which is part of Scholz's coalition, are opposed.

After weeks of wrangling to find a formulation that could win a majority, a government-backed proposal for over-60s to get vaccinated was put to the vote on Thursday.

But only 296 lawmakers voted in favour, while 378 parliamentarians cast their ballots against.

The defeat was all the more embarrassing as the proposal was already significantly watered down to include only those above 60, a smaller group than the originally targeted adult population in general.

While Covid infections remain high in Germany, the push for jabs in recent weeks has lost momentum as hospitals have been far from overwhelmed.

Germany has also eased most Covid curbs, including lifting a mask requirement in schools and shops, while the public's attention has also focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Neighbouring Austria's decision in March to suspend mandatory jabs for all adults further bolstered the case of those opposed to making vaccinations compulsory.

Around 76 percent of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine, and 58.9 percent have also received the booster.

Opponents of mandatory jabs meanwhile cite individuals' freedom to choose.

Trying to rally MPs to vote for the government-backed proposal, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that if the Omicron variant remained dominant, 200 to 300 people will continue to die daily in Germany.

"Do we as a society want to accept that?" asked Lauterbach. "That is not what I would call a humane society."

More Stories From World

