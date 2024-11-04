Scholz Hails Pro-EU Moldovan President Sandu's Poll Win
Published November 04, 2024
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday hailed pro-EU Moldovan President Maia Sandu's re-election in a tense weekend runoff and the "European course" chosen by her country amid reports of Russian meddling.
He said Sandu had "safely guided the Republic of Moldova through difficult times and set her country's European course".
"We stand by Moldova's side in this. Congratulations on your re-election as President!" he added on X.
The election in the ex-Soviet republic that lies sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union has been overshadowed by allegations of meddling by Moscow.
The key vote took place just two weeks after a referendum backed joining the EU by a razor-thin margin.
Sandu stood at 54.94 percent of the vote against 45.06 percent for Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and whom Sandu fired as prosecutor general last year.
