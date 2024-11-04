Open Menu

Scholz Hails Pro-EU Moldovan President Sandu's Poll Win

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Scholz hails pro-EU Moldovan president Sandu's poll win

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday hailed pro-EU Moldovan President Maia Sandu's re-election in a tense weekend runoff and the "European course" chosen by her country amid reports of Russian meddling.

He said Sandu had "safely guided the Republic of Moldova through difficult times and set her country's European course".

"We stand by Moldova's side in this. Congratulations on your re-election as President!" he added on X.

The election in the ex-Soviet republic that lies sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union has been overshadowed by allegations of meddling by Moscow.

The key vote took place just two weeks after a referendum backed joining the EU by a razor-thin margin.

Sandu stood at 54.94 percent of the vote against 45.06 percent for Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and whom Sandu fired as prosecutor general last year.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote German European Union Moldova

Recent Stories

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

17 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there i ..

Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

54 minutes ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ..

Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

5 hours ago
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

1 day ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

2 days ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

2 days ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

2 days ago

More Stories From World