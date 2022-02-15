Scholz Hopes Deutsche Welle Will Be Able to Work in Russia

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin he had expressed hope that Deutsche Welle would be able to work in Russia.

"I also expressed my expectation that Deutsche Welle would be able to continue its journalistic activities," Scholz said after talks with Putin.

>