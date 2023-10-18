Open Menu

Scholz 'horrified' By Gaza Hospital Blast, Urges 'thorough' Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called for a comprehensive investigation of a blast at a Gaza hospital compound which health officials in the impoverished enclave said killed at least 200 people.

"I am horrified by the images of the explosion in a hospital in Gaza. Innocent civilians were injured and killed," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Scholz said his "thoughts are with the families of the victims.

"A thorough investigation of the incident is imperative," added Scholz, who was in Cairo on Wednesday after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the explosion, which has sparked global condemnation and violent protests in several Muslim nations.

Health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza said the blast at the Ahli Arab Hospital killed between 200 and 300 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli airstrikes. Hamas said in a statement 500 had died.

