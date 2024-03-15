Open Menu

Scholz, Macron And Tusk Affirm Unity On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine

Germany, France and Poland made a show of solidarity behind Kyiv, as the leaders came together in Berlin on Friday to mend their disagreements on how to support Ukraine in its war against Russia

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Germany, France and Poland made a show of solidarity behind Kyiv, as the leaders came together in Berlin on Friday to mend their disagreements on how to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The three countries of the so-called Weimar Triangle were "united" in their aim to "never let Russia win and to support the Ukrainian people until the end", French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Allied help would continue for "as long as it takes", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said standing next to Macron and the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"The Russian president should know we will not let up in our support for Ukraine," Scholz told journalists, who were not given an opportunity to ask questions.

The chancellor and the French president came together before the three-way talks on Friday to clear the air after weeks in which the two very publicly disagreed over their Ukraine strategy.

Simmering disagreements between the two over the delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv and the possibility of joining the conflict threatened to undermine cooperation between the allies.

Macron's taboo-breaking refusal last month to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine also prompted a stern response from Berlin and other European partners.

The French president has not recanted from his position, but stressed that Western allies would not take the initiative.

"We will continue -- as we have since the first day -- to never prompt an escalation," Macron said Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Threatened France German Germany Berlin Poland From

Recent Stories

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

2 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

3 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

3 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

3 hours ago
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

3 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

3 hours ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

3 hours ago

More Stories From World