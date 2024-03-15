Scholz, Macron And Tusk Affirm Unity On Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Germany, France and Poland made a show of solidarity behind Kyiv, as the leaders came together in Berlin on Friday to mend their disagreements on how to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
The three countries of the so-called Weimar Triangle were "united" in their aim to "never let Russia win and to support the Ukrainian people until the end", French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Allied help would continue for "as long as it takes", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said standing next to Macron and the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
"The Russian president should know we will not let up in our support for Ukraine," Scholz told journalists, who were not given an opportunity to ask questions.
The chancellor and the French president came together before the three-way talks on Friday to clear the air after weeks in which the two very publicly disagreed over their Ukraine strategy.
Simmering disagreements between the two over the delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv and the possibility of joining the conflict threatened to undermine cooperation between the allies.
Macron's taboo-breaking refusal last month to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine also prompted a stern response from Berlin and other European partners.
The French president has not recanted from his position, but stressed that Western allies would not take the initiative.
"We will continue -- as we have since the first day -- to never prompt an escalation," Macron said Friday.
