Scholz, Macron Convening Face-to-Face NATO 'as Soon As Possible'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Scholz, Macron Convening Face-to-Face NATO 'as Soon as Possible'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he, together with French leader Emmanuel Macron, proposed to hold a NATO summit "as soon as possible" to discuss the situation around Ukraine.

"Together with the French president, I propose that the heads of state and government of NATO hold a face-to-face meeting as soon as possible to discuss the situation," the chancellor said in a statement on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Let me say a few words to our NATO allies in Eastern Europe ” in Poland, Romania, the Baltic. I want to clearly assure you that we understand your concerns very well because of these events. We will be at your side, Germany is committed to NATO assistance," he said.

