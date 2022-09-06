UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Macron Discuss Situation With Energy Supply In Europe - German Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Scholz, Macron Discuss Situation With Energy Supply in Europe - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Monday the current situation with energy supply and energy prices in Europe via videoconference, the press service of the German government reported.

"The main focus was on the exchange of information on the current situation with energy supply and energy prices in Europe. In addition to possible measures at the European level, they also talked about Franco-German solidarity in the energy sector," a statement read.

Scholz and Macron briefed each other on national steps and measures in the field of energy supply, the statement said, adding that Scholz also spoke about the next aid package prepared by the government to support citizens in connection with rising energy prices.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

