Scholz, Macron, Duda to Discuss Situation Around Ukraine on Tuesday - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the situation in Ukraine with the presidents of France and Poland, Emmanuel Macron and Andrzej Duda, on Tuesday in Berlin, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffman said on Monday.

"On February 8, a meeting will be held at the Chancellor's office within the framework of the Weimar Triangle. The chancellor has invited French President Macron and ... Duda to discuss, first of all, the situation in and around Ukraine," Hoffman told reporters.