Scholz, Macron, Zelenskyy Set For Talks At European Summit In Moldova On Thursday- Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) A trilateral meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova later on Thursday, German dpa news agency reported, citing German officials.

For Scholz, this will be the third personal meeting with Zelenskyy in the last three weeks. In May, the Ukrainian president paid a visit to Berlin and met with Scholz during the G7 summit in Japan.

Heads of state and government of 47 countries came to participate in the second European Political Community summit, which is taking place at the Mimi Castle in Moldova's village of Bulboaca, 21 miles from Chisinau, from June 1-2. Macron suggested the idea of the EPC in May 2022, and the first summit was held in Prague in October 2022.

