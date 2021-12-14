Scholz, Macron, Zelenskyy to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit - Source in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday.

""After arriving in Brussels, before the start of the summit, a meeting of the so-called 'Normandy Troika' will take place .

.. The meeting will focus on how to jointly decide how to re-achieve progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements,," the source told reporters.

Berlin considers it necessary to find ways for a dialogue with Moscow in order to facilitate the de-escalationin eastern Ukraine, the source added.

The German authorities also hope for a meeting of the Normandy Four format at the ministerial level but there are no signs so far that Moscow agrees to it, the source said.