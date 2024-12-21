Scholz Mourns 5 Killed, Hundreds Wounded In Christmas Market Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Magdeburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited the site of a car-ramming attack on a crowded Christmas market that killed five people and injured more than 200 as he called for unity while condemning the "terrible catastrophe".
Police arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor of psychiatry at the scene, next to the battered SUV that had ploughed through the festive crowd on Friday night, leaving a trail of carnage and bloodied casualties.
A sombre Scholz, dressed in black, was joined by national and regional politicians in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where they laid flowers outside the main church.
He pledged that Germany would respond "with the full force of the law" to the attack but also called for unity as Germany has been rocked by a heated debate on immigration and security as it heads towards elections in February.
The centre-left chancellor said it was important "that we stick together, that we link arms, that it is not hatred that determines our coexistence but the fact that we are a community that seeks a common future."
He said he was grateful for expressions of "solidarity ... from many, many countries around the world" and added that "it is good to hear that we as Germans are not alone in the face of this terrible catastrophe".
Mourning and bereaved residents had already left candles, flowers and children's toys at the Johanneskirche church, where a memorial service was planned at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).
As Germany was reeling from the shocking attack, which came eight years after a jihadist strike on a Berlin Christmas market claimed 13 lives, more details emerged about the Saudi man under arrest.
Named by German media as Taleb A., he was a doctor who had lived in Germany since 2006 and held a permanent residence permit, working in a clinic near Magdeburg.
He had long also worked as a rights activist who supported Saudi women and described himself as a "Saudi atheist".
He had voiced strongly anti-Islam views, echoing the rhetoric of the far-right, according to his social media posts and past interviews.
As his views expressed online grew more radical, he accused Germany's past governments of a plan to "Islamise Europe" and voiced fears he was being targeted by authorities.
The Bild daily reported that an initial drug test had proved positive, after police officers on Friday used a test kit that can detect narcotics ranging from cannabis to cocaine and methamphetamines.
- Sorrow and anger -
Surveillance video of the attack showed a black BMW driving at high speed straight through a dense crowd, running over or scattering bodies amid the festive stalls selling snacks, handicrafts and traditional mulled wine.
Police said the vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across the Christmas market" on the city's central town hall square.
One woman told Die Welt daily: "I don't know what world we're living in, where someone would use such a peaceful event to spread terror."
The sorrow and anger sparked by the latest attack, in which a child was killed, seemed set to inflame a heated debate on immigration.
The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, which has focused on jihadist attacks in its campaign against immigrants, wrote on X: "When will this madness stop?"
"What happened today affects a lot of people. It affects us a lot," Fael Kelion, a 27-year-old Cameroonian living in the city, told AFP.
"I think that since (the suspect) is a foreigner, the population will be unhappy, less welcoming," he said.
Michael Raarig, 67 an engineer, told AFP that "I am sad, I am shocked. I never would have believed this could happen, here in an east German provincial town."
Recent Stories
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
More Stories From World
-
Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured46 seconds ago
-
Scholz mourns 5 killed, hundreds wounded in Christmas market attack56 seconds ago
-
Heavyweight foes Usyk, Fury set for titanic rematch11 minutes ago
-
Scholz visits site of deadly Christmas market attack1 hour ago
-
Yemen rebels strike Israel's Tel Aviv in pre-dawn missile attack2 hours ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel2 hours ago
-
Pope slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children3 hours ago
-
Syria transition may fail if support lifeline delayed: UN agency3 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan share latest non-wood forestry findings5 hours ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel5 hours ago
-
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown7 hours ago
-
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years7 hours ago