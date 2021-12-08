UrduPoint.com

Scholz On Situation Around Ukraine: Everyone Must Adhere To Inviolability Of Borders

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on the situation around Ukraine, said that everyone must observe the principle of inviolability of borders, or face "consequences."

"We have a clear position. We want everyone to respect the principle of inviolability of borders. Everyone understands that there will be consequences if things are different. The point is, however, that they (borders) should not be breached," Scholz told the Welt newspaper's video service when asked whether Germany needs to use the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a lever in the situation with Ukraine.

At the same time, Scholz did not link the fate of the pipeline with relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are talking here about an orderly procedure (of launching a pipeline in Germany), which is advancing cautiously.

Many decisions have already been made, thanks to which the pipeline was built," Scholz explained.

He stressed that in the situation with Ukraine "we must all work to ensure that things do not come to confrontation."

"The inviolability of borders is a principle that must be respected by everyone, because it enhances our common security. This is the progress that we must achieve between states, as well as in Europe strength gives right, and power. Therefore, it is important that we do our best, by our unity in NATO, for example, and in the European Union, demonstrate that this principle should be respected by everyone in the future," Scholz said.

