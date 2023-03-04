UrduPoint.com

Scholz On White House Visit Says Important To Continue To Support Kiev In Lockstep

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday it is very important for Berlin and its allies to continue working in lockstep to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

"It is really important that we act together in lockstep and that we made it feasible that we can give the necessary support to Ukraine during all this time," Scholz said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

He added that 2023 will be a "very, very important year.

"

Scholz pointed out the importance of sending the message that the West will support Ukraine "as long as necessary."

"And I really appreciate the very good cooperation between the two of us, the governments of the United States and Germany and Europe," he said, adding that the transatlantic partnership is in very good shape now.

On Thursday, Scholz told German lawmakers that it is impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine with demands to stop the supply of weapons to Kiev.

