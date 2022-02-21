Scholz Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin on Monday - Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir later on Monday, German Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"I also announce that the Federal chancellor will have a phone conversation with the Russian president later in the afternoon," the spokesman told a briefing, adding that the conversation is related to recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a "catastrophe" in Ukraine.

The spokesman also said that Berlin welcomes a proposal to hold a summit between leaders of Russia and the United States, adding that, hopefully, Moscow will agree to it.