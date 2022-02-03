UrduPoint.com

Scholz Plans To Meet With Putin In Moscow In Near Future

February 03, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in near future.

"I am working actively with all allies and panthers in the European Union on the issue of Ukraine ... Of course, I also spoke with the Russian president, and we are carefully preparing everything that will be necessary.

I will go to the US (on February 7), I will also soon be talking in Moscow about the issues that need to be (discussed)," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster.

The chancellor said that the EU and NATO are pursuing a coordinated policy and making efforts to properly prepare their future decisions. When asked about a meeting with Putin, Scholz said that negotiations are "planned and will happen soon."

"As you know, we always inform in time when there are clear plans," Scholz said.

