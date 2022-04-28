Scholz Praises German Parliament for Approving Heavy Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that the parliament gave him a "very strong mandate" for delivering heavy weapons to conflict-torn Ukraine

The Bundestag voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for a motion initiated by the three-party ruling coalition that called for direct and indirect supplies of tanks and other military hardware to Ukraine.

"We are very grateful for the clear support that the German Bundestag has given to the policies of my government," Scholz told a news conference in Tokyo.

Scholz, who came to Japan for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said his government would continue assessing the situation in Ukraine. Japan has sided with the West in its efforts to support Ukraine but has declined to send lethal weapons to the country.