UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Phone Conversation - German Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Scholz, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine During Phone Conversation - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation and discussed the situation in Ukraine and its consequences, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"This morning, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The hour-long conversation was devoted to Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine and its consequences," the statement said.

The chancellor condemned Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and underscored Germany's determination to support Ukraine in ensuring its defense capability against Russian actions.

"The Chancellor called on the Russian president to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, including the withdrawal of Russian troops," Hebestreit added.

The parties agreed to maintain contacts.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.