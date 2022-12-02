Scholz, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine During Phone Conversation - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation and discussed the situation in Ukraine and its consequences, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"This morning, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The hour-long conversation was devoted to Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine and its consequences," the statement said.

The chancellor condemned Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and underscored Germany's determination to support Ukraine in ensuring its defense capability against Russian actions.

"The Chancellor called on the Russian president to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, including the withdrawal of Russian troops," Hebestreit added.

The parties agreed to maintain contacts.