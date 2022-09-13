(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"This afternoon (September 13), Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This conversation comes after a phone conversation between the chancellor and Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy last week (September 7). The 90-minute talk focused on Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its consequences," the spokesman said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, Scholz called on Putin to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible, adding that any steps towards annexing Ukrainian territories would not be left without a response.

"Regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Federal chancellor stressed the need to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant. In this context, the federal chancellor called against any escalation steps and the immediate implementation of the measures recommended in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Hebestreit said.

Scholz and Putin also talked about the global food security, the spokesman said.