UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Putin Discuss Ukraine Conflict - German Gov't Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Scholz, Putin Discuss Ukraine Conflict - German Gov't Spokesman

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"This afternoon (September 13), Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This conversation comes after a phone conversation between the chancellor and Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy last week (September 7). The 90-minute talk focused on Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its consequences," the spokesman said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, Scholz called on Putin to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible, adding that any steps towards annexing Ukrainian territories would not be left without a response.

"Regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Federal chancellor stressed the need to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant. In this context, the federal chancellor called against any escalation steps and the immediate implementation of the measures recommended in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Hebestreit said.

Scholz and Putin also talked about the global food security, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear German Vladimir Putin September Government

Recent Stories

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs ho ..

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs hot

2 minutes ago
 CCoP seeks public private partnership management p ..

CCoP seeks public private partnership management plan for 3 Discos

2 minutes ago
 NASA Works With All Partners on Safe Operations at ..

NASA Works With All Partners on Safe Operations at International Space Station - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Urge NARA to Confirm Trump Surrendere ..

US Lawmakers Urge NARA to Confirm Trump Surrendered Presidential Records - Lette ..

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assemb ..

Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Russian Officials Will Not Attend Farewell Ceremon ..

Russian Officials Will Not Attend Farewell Ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II - E ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.