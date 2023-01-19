UrduPoint.com

Scholz Ready To Send Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev Only With US Abrams Tanks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that Washington also sent its Abrams tanks, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, Scholz, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, recalled that Germany was among the leading countries in terms of support for Ukraine, and assured that his country would continue to provide assistance. At the same time, he noted that Berlin did not want unilateral steps, and all decisions were made in coordination with allies, in particular, with the United States, which "play an important role in this matter.

" Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

