Scholz Remains Steadfast About Not Supplying Kiev With Tanks - Reports

Published September 06, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remained committed to the decision to not supply Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev during talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on September 4, the Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the Ukrainian government

German media reported on Sunday that Shmyhal had a discussion with Scholz about tanks and other military systems, and the ways by which Germany could supply them to Ukraine. He also reportedly said that he expects a positive outcome on the arms supply.

However, the chances that there will be a breakthrough in the supply of tanks to Ukraine seem to be low, the newspaper reported, citing a source close to the Ukrainian government. The German chancellor did not promise the supply of Leopard 2 tanks, and the negotiations on the issue were "general and vague." Scholz did not suggest that Germany is prepared to change its position on the matter, the Welt reported.

The Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms manufacturer made an offer to Kiev in April on the supply of 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks, including spare parts, as well as offer training for soldiers, the Welt reported citing documents.

The offer is estimated to cost a total of 1.55 billion Euros ($1.53 billion). The first tanks would be ready for delivery in 36 months after the contract is signed. The company is ready to deliver the last tank within 65 months. However, as the newspaper notes, the KMW has not yet submitted an application to the German government for export authorization.

In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military assistance, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces need weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO. Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.

