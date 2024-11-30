Scholz, Rival Trade Blows As German Election Campaign Kicks Off
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Three months before elections, Germany's embattled Olaf Scholz kicked off the campaign Saturday by attacking his conservative rival as cold towards the poor but a hothead who would play "Russian roulette" with Moscow.
Weeks after his three-way coalition collapsed in acrimony, and lagging behind in the polls, the Social Democrat Scholz vowed to defeat the current frontrunner Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats (CDU).
"Some have already written us off," Scholz told his SPD party faithful, before pledging a similar comeback at the February 23 vote to one that led him to victory three years ago when he took over from Angela Merkel.
Merz, for his part, launched a withering attack on Scholz's failed alliance with the Greens and Free Democrats, accusing it of having driven Europe's biggest economy to the wall through ineptitude and over-regulation.
He slammed the "messed up and wrongheaded" policies that were leading the economy into its second year of downturn, with many big companies shedding jobs.
Merz, a millionaire and former investment fund board member, said that only strong and prosperous companies can create economic growth and employment -- "otherwise all the dreams ... will burst like soap bubbles".
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From World
-
Kosovo races to contain blast impact, Serbia denies involvement21 minutes ago
-
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to fuel World Test Championship bid1 hour ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue2 hours ago
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test2 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue2 hours ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement3 hours ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse3 hours ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores3 hours ago
-
Incumbent centre-right in 'driving seat' in Irish vote3 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue4 hours ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement4 hours ago
-
Georgia police say 107 people arrested at pro-EU protest4 hours ago