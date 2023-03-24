Scholz Says Aims to Keep Lines of Communication With Putin Open

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that he intends to keep the lines of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin open.

"I talked to the Russian President many times and I will continue to do so," Scholz said during German national briefing after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The chancellor added that all reports about Putin aiming to hold talks with the West are fakes.