Scholz Says All Sides Of Ukraine Conflict Need To Comply With Minsk Accord

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that all sides of the Ukraine conflict need to comply with the Minsk agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that all sides of the Ukraine conflict need to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Scholz was asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to comply with the Minsk agreements.

"Everyone should comply with them," Scholz told a press conference in Moscow.

