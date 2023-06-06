Scholz Says Attack on Kakhovka Dam Adds 'New Dimension' to Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that an attack on a dam at a hydroelectric power plant in the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region added a new dimension to the Ukrainian conflict.

"It has taken on a new dimension," he told the WRD Europaforum.

Scholz said that Germany was following the situation with concern and assured Ukraine of Europe's continued military support.

The Russia-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops shelled the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River overnight, hitting its upper part, and that floodwaters were washing away the dam.

The waters flooded downstream in the direction of the Ukraine-held city of Kherson.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the dam destruction. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of sabotaging the power plant to cut water supply to Crimea and hide its frustration with its lackluster counteroffensive.