Scholz Says Berlin Made Significant Progress in Search of Alternatives to Russian Energy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Berlin has made significant progress in finding alternatives to imports of Russian energy sources at affordable prices.

"The security of supplies is a top priority. We need a reliable supply at all times... Natural gas remains the main bridge to a climate-neutral future, even if we may have to resort to coal in the short term. This is why now we are talking about creating conditions for alternatives to Russian imports at affordable prices. We have made significant progress on the matter: floating LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminals will soon be available," Scholz told a congress of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries ( Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft, BDEW).

He added that the German legislature provided for the construction of "the necessary port infrastructure and interconnection lines" for these terminals and is now working on stationary facilities for receiving LNG to "diversify our gas imports.

"

The chancellor noted that Berlin is pursuing the objective of "becoming independent of energy imports from Russia as quickly as possible" without undermining the security of energy supplies.

Moreover, Scholz said that the German government has already decided to halt supplies of Russian coal in the fall, while Berlin "continues working together with the European Commission and other member countries to quickly reduce our dependence on Russia and find alternatives."

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil transported by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to the military operation in Ukraine, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now. European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that there will be temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, such as Hungary.