Scholz Says Berlin Making Sure Arms Sent to Kiev Not Used to Attack Russian Territory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Germany will refrain from unilateral steps when providing military support to Ukraine, while making sure that the weapons sent to Kiev are not used for strikes against Russian territory, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

The German chancellor stated that the country had provided numerous packages of military support to Kiev, while always coordinating such steps with its allies.

"And it will be so ... It also relates to what is important for us, it is that the weapons we are supplying (to Kiev) and with which Ukraine can defend itself are not used for attacks on the Russian territory," Scholz said, answering questions of citizens in the German town of Bendorf in the Federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The chancellor stated that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine, but also do everything it can to prevent a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles, and various kinds of ammunition.

Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.