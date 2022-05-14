Scholz Says Berlin Will Not Accept Peace Deal Imposed on Ukraine by Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that Berlin will not accept a peace deal imposed on Ukraine by Moscow.

"We will not accept any peace imposed on Ukraine," Scholz told a Social Democratic Party's election rally in North Rhine-Westphalia, held before the state election on Sunday.

Scholz noted that the peace will be impossible in the event of Russia annexing a part of Ukrainian territories, adding that peace can be achieved "only through agreement, consent, a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, which will not become an imposed peace.

"

The chancellor also reiterated Germany's continued support for Ukraine and added that Berlin will continue delivering arms to Kiev.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions and supplying Kiev with lethal arms.