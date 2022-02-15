UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Conversation With Russia To Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:56 PM

There are enough topics to continue the conversation with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) There are enough topics to continue the conversation with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"We don't agree in many aspects, but there are enough starting points to talk further and seek understanding, that's a good message...

Enough to keep the conversation going," Scholz said during the press conference after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as aired by German N24 broadcaster.

Scholz also noted that there are enough prerequisites for achieving peace and security in Europe, expressing his commitment to "use them."

According to Scholz, Ukraine's accession to NATO, considered by Russia as a direct threat to its national security, is not on the agenda of security guarantees talks.

