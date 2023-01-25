Scholz Says Cost of Tank Deliveries to Kiev Unknown but Will Be Covered by Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he did not know how much it would cost to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but Germany "will bear the cost itself

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he did not know how much it would cost to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but Germany "will bear the cost itself."

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, the official added. Later, Scholz said that Germany will coordinate all such tank deliveries to Kiev, as well as provide a training program for Ukrainian tank crews.

"I can't say for sure, but we will bear the cost ourselves," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, answering the question of how much the delivery of German Leopard tanks to Kiev will cost in total.