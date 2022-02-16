Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the sides have discussed all key issues.

"We have not missed a single topic that exists today in the relations between our countries, European relations, international relations," Scholz told a press conference, adding that the Berlin-Moscow dialogue is important.

>