Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the sides have discussed all key issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the sides have discussed all key issues.

"We have not missed a single topic that exists today in the relations between our countries, European relations, international relations," Scholz told a press conference, adding that the Berlin-Moscow dialogue is important.