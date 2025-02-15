Scholz Says Does 'not Accept Outsiders Intervening' In German Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday rejected foreign interference in German elections after US Vice President JD Vance told Europe to open the door to far-right parties.
Speaking on the same stage at the Munich Security Conference, Scholz pushed back against Vance's blistering speech from the previous day and defended Germany's taboo against including the far right in government coalitions.
Scholz, whose country is holding elections on February 23, said that "we will not accept outsiders intervening in our democracy, in our elections. That is not appropriate -- especially not among friends and allies."
Scholz started his speech by mentioning Vance's earlier visit to Nazi Germany's Dachau concentration camp near Munich, and the US vice president's commitment to "never again" allow such crimes to be committed.
The crimes of the Holocaust were the reason "the vast majority of Germans is firmly opposed to those who glorify or justify" the Nazis, Scholz said.
This was something that members of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had done by trivialising Nazi crimes, the chancellor said.
"A commitment to 'never again' cannot be reconciled with support for the AfD," Scholz said.
"That is why we will not accept outsiders intervening in our democracy, in our elections, in the democratic formation of opinion in favour of this party.
"That is not appropriate -- especially not among friends and allies.
"We decide for ourselves how our democracy will continue," he said.
"We are absolutely clear that the extreme right should stay outside the political decision-making process and that there would be no cooperation with them," Scholz said, when pushed on Vance's comments during a question and answer session.
Vance on Friday launched a broadside against Europe and Germany in particular, accusing them of limiting free speech and excluding parties that voice strong concerns over immigration.
Vance told the Munich conference that "democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters".
"There's no room for firewalls," he added, using the common term for the German political taboo against working with the far right.
The clash between the traditional allies comes just over a week before German national elections.
Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats are currently third in the polls on around 15 percent of the vote.
The AfD is expected to score its best-ever national result, now polling in second place on around 20 percent.
The race is being led by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, whose support stands at around 30 percent.
Recent Stories
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election6 minutes ago
-
EU 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting16 minutes ago
-
Ukraine peace only possible if 'sovereignty secured': Scholz16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth1 hour ago
-
Togo holds first-ever senate vote despite opposition outcry1 hour ago
-
Artists try to make Cameroon sing a different tune1 hour ago
-
Spanish tourist hotspot Malaga to ban horse-drawn carriages1 hour ago
-
Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper1 hour ago
-
Taiwan air force grounds training jets after crash1 hour ago
-
Ukrainians mark Valentine's Day with tears1 hour ago
-
Major fire breaks out in luxury London hotel1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores1 hour ago