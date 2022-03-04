UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Should Resign From Russian Firms

March 04, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Given the situation in Ukraine, it would be right for former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to abandon his positions in Russian companies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Schroeder currently holds the positions of the Chairman of the board of Directors in the Russian oil company Rosneft and Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream 2 AG.

"I do not think it is right for Gerhard Schroeder to hold these offices, and I also think it would be right for him to resign," he told the ZDF broadcaster late on Thursday.

Last week, the Social Democratic Party urged Schroeder, who is a member of the faction, to step down from his posts in Russia, threatening him with expulsion from the party if he does not comply.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

