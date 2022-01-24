(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the statements of the former head of the country's Navy, Vice Adm. Kai-Achim Schoenbach, about Crimea inconsistent with the ideas of the country's government.

"The statements made by the vice admiral do not correspond to the ideas of the Federal government," Scholz said, commenting on Schoenbach's resignation at a briefing in Berlin.

The head of the German navy said at a conference hosted by India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses that Crimea would never again be part of Ukraine and called the West's claims that Moscow was preparing for an invasion nonsense. The commander also noted that Putin wanted respect from his Western partners and that it was not that hard to show him some respect since he "probably deserves it." Schonbach then requested to be relieved of his post after facing backlash.