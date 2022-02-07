UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Following Strict Rules On Arms Export To Crisis Zones Amid Ukraine's Criticism

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Scholz Says Following Strict Rules on Arms Export to Crisis Zones Amid Ukraine's Criticism

Berlin has decided to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine in response to Kiev's request, while Germany's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine is grounded in strict arms export regulations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Washington Post on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Berlin has decided to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine in response to Kiev's request, while Germany's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine is grounded in strict arms export regulations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Washington Post on Monday.

In recent weeks, Kiev has repeatedly criticized Germany over its reluctance to provide direct military assistance to Ukraine as well as hindering arms deliveries by NATO allies. Berlin responded by saying that it would not allow arms export to war zones.

"First, it was Ukraine that put in the request to send helmets, and we reacted to that. Second, there are strict export criteria we are following on the export of weapons into crisis regions. There is a long continuity of German export restrictions on weapons, which has been handled by the former government, and there is just continuity in that," Scholz said.

He also denied criticism for not rendering enough assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that Germany seeks to support Ukraine economically, rather than militarily, by serving as "a strongest economic supporter" of Kiev, with $2 billion of assistance provided so far.

Scholz headed to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Joe Biden to deliberate on the ongoing controversy over Ukraine. His agenda also envisages upcoming visits to Kiev on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.

The tensions around Ukraine have flared up in recent weeks with the US and European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighboring Poland and Romania.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied intentions of invading any country, while pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security, in addition to hampering a peaceful resolution in Ukrainian Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Canada German European Union Germany Berlin Kiev United Kingdom Poland Romania February Border Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabb ..

Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabbers, encroachers

7 minutes ago
 Govt. working for ease of doing business to improv ..

Govt. working for ease of doing business to improve economy: Seemee Ezdi

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 minutes ago
 MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two le ..

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two leopard cats from poachers

17 minutes ago
 Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Pr ..

Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Presidential Race - Poll

17 minutes ago
 UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus ..

UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>