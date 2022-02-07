Berlin has decided to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine in response to Kiev's request, while Germany's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine is grounded in strict arms export regulations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Washington Post on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Berlin has decided to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine in response to Kiev's request, while Germany's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine is grounded in strict arms export regulations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Washington Post on Monday.

In recent weeks, Kiev has repeatedly criticized Germany over its reluctance to provide direct military assistance to Ukraine as well as hindering arms deliveries by NATO allies. Berlin responded by saying that it would not allow arms export to war zones.

"First, it was Ukraine that put in the request to send helmets, and we reacted to that. Second, there are strict export criteria we are following on the export of weapons into crisis regions. There is a long continuity of German export restrictions on weapons, which has been handled by the former government, and there is just continuity in that," Scholz said.

He also denied criticism for not rendering enough assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that Germany seeks to support Ukraine economically, rather than militarily, by serving as "a strongest economic supporter" of Kiev, with $2 billion of assistance provided so far.

Scholz headed to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Joe Biden to deliberate on the ongoing controversy over Ukraine. His agenda also envisages upcoming visits to Kiev on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.

The tensions around Ukraine have flared up in recent weeks with the US and European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighboring Poland and Romania.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied intentions of invading any country, while pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security, in addition to hampering a peaceful resolution in Ukrainian Donbas.