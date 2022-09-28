UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Germany Will Never Recognize Referendums In Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Germany will never recognize the results of referendums to join Russia in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday

"As regards the situation in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions illegally occupied by Russia, the German Chancellor noted that Germany will never recognize the results of the sham referendums," the press release read.

Scholz also pledged to continue to support Ukraine in the political, financial, humanitarian areas, as well as in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This support would also include arms supplies, the statement added.

On September 23-27, referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were held that would enable them to join Russia.

According to the latest data after all ballots were counted, the accession of the Kherson Region into Russia was supported by 87.05% of voters, according to the election commission. In the DPR, 99.23% of voters supported the republic's joining Russia. The LPR Central Election Commission, after all ballots were processed, said 98.42% of the republic's residents voted for joining Russia adding that the referendum was recognized as valid. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, with all ballots counted, 93.11% voted for joining Russia.

