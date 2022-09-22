Scholz Says Germany Will Try to Avoid Escalation of Ukraine Conflict Beyond Involved Sides

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his country would continue to support Ukraine while trying to prevent escalation of the conflict beyond the two parties already involved.

"And now when people again are talking about nuclear weapons we also say; it is not acceptable. But at the same time, we stick to our well-balanced and decisive policy of support to Ukraine and prevent an escalation of the war beyond the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And we will continue to do exactly that," Scholz said in an interview to German ARD broadcaster.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and stated that the West had started to use "nuclear blackmail" against Russia and went "too far" in its policy against the country, constantly threatening it.

In his address Putin also announced a partial mobilization of the country's armed forces, including calling up 300,000 reservists to hold the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) long line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.