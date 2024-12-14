Scholz Says 'integrated' Syrian Refugees 'welcome' To Stay In Germany
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said that well-integrated Syrian refugees are welcome to stay, as far-right and conservative politicians called for them to return to their home country after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.
"Those who work here, who are well integrated, remain welcome in Germany. That's obvious," the social-democrat leader said in a post on X, noting that "some declarations these past days have deeply destabilised our fellow citizens of Syrian origin".
Around one million Syrians live in Germany, most of whom arrived in the country during the 2015 migration crisis sparked by the civil war that broke out in Syria in 2011.
Some have since obtained German nationality but the majority have not, making them more vulnerable to expulsion.
Germany, like other European countries including Austria and Sweden, on Monday announced they were suspending new asylum applications by Syrians -- just a day after Assad's government fell.
Later that day, Alice Weidel, the co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said Germany's borders "are closed, we will not accept any more".
AfD gained a huge popularity boost over the fears created by the sudden influx of migrants.
The party is tipped to finish second in February's elections, in which Weidel is aiming to claim the chancellorship.
The centre-right opposition CDU party -- currently tipped to top the polls - has also called for Syrian refugees to return home.
CDU MP Jens Spahn suggested that Berlin charter flights to Syria and offer 1,000 Euros ($1,057) to "anyone who wants to return".
A German study on Friday said that the country could face labour shortages if the Syrians returned home, particularly in the healthcare industry where, according to news magazine Der Spiegel, there are 5,758 Syrian doctors working in Germany.
Recent Stories
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike
Youth killed over love marriage dispute
More Stories From World
-
Scholz says 'integrated' Syrian refugees 'welcome' to stay in Germany5 minutes ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds5 minutes ago
-
Ex-US speaker Pelosi injured on Luxembourg trip5 minutes ago
-
Moody's downgrades France credit rating to Aa35 minutes ago
-
South Korean president faces second martial law impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
French court jails 3 rugby players for 12 to 14 years over gang rape7 hours ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds8 hours ago
-
RFK Jr. brings JFK conspiracies to heart of Trump team8 hours ago
-
McKinsey to pay $650 mn to settle US criminal case on opioids8 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for urgent de-escalation by Israeli forces in Syria, withdrawal from Golan buffer zon ..8 hours ago
-
Brazil's Lula says 'strong' after surgery, posts video of him walking8 hours ago
-
At least 68 journalist killed in 2024 worldwide, UNESCO reports8 hours ago