MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) NATO and the EU do not agree with Russia's security proposals, but there are points that can be discussed, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"As for the situation with the negotiations: the positions differ, but it is important that we talk to each other," Scholz said at a press conference following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The proposals that were formulated by Russia we also do not agree with them, NATO and the EU do not agree, but they also contain points that we are ready to talk about and which we are ready to discuss. Now it is necessary that a dangerous situation does not arise," Scholz said.