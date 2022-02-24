Scholz Says New Sanctions Against Russia Will Be Adopted by EU Today

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) New sanctions against Russia due to the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine will be adopted by the European Union today, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"As a next step, in close coordination with our international partners in NATO and the European Union, we will adopt new sanctions today. It is good that we have prepared in such detail. The purpose of the sanctions is to make clear to the Russian leadership that you will pay a bitter price for this aggression. This will show that (Vladimir) Putin made a grave mistake with his war," the chancellor said in a statement on the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

Scholz criticized Putin's decision to launch the operation, noting that the Russian president "violates the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine, endangers the lives of Ukrainians, the 'brotherly people of Russia,' and calls into question the peaceful order in Europe."

"There is no excuse for all this. This is Putin's war," Scholz said.

He added that he convened the security cabinet on Thursday morning for the government to discuss the situation and the way forward.

"I urge all citizens of Germany who still remain in the country to leave Ukraine for the sake of their safety," Scholz said.