Scholz Says Next Year to Be More Difficult With Higher Energy, Fertilizer Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 12:21 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Next year is going to be even more difficult than this year with higher energy and fertilizer prices, and the world must prepare for food prices to go up as well, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Next year may be even more difficult. Looking at the increase in energy and fertilizer prices we must be prepared for food prices to rise as well," Scholz said at an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

