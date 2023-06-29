Open Menu

Scholz Says No Danger Expected From Wagner's Presence In Belarus For NATO Security

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he does not see any negative changes for NATO's security caused by the relocation of the Wagner Group private military company to Belarus following attempted mutiny by its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Russia.

"It is a situation we are following with great concern, but at the same time, we are confident that we are able to defend our own territory. The promise to defend every centimeter of the NATO territory in the event of an assault relates to all member states. However, I do not expect changes to the situation at the moment," Scholz said on Wednesday at a press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, Dimitar Kovachevski, in Berlin.

Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the bloc would monitor the movement of the Wagner Group in Belarus, ensuring that the alliance would be ready to protect and defend its member states.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the Russian Defense Ministry, which the latter rejected. The Wagner Group chief agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin would not face prosecution in Russia and would relocate Wagner troops to Belarus. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that the Wagner Group head had arrived in Belarus.

