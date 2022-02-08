Scholz Says Normandy Format Has Not Been Used Properly, Now Chance to Use It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Normandy format on Ukraine has not been used properly, and now there is a chance to use it, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"We have this (Normandy) format but we have not been able to really use, it has not used it in a productive format over the last years, now it is a chance for us to use it," Scholz said at a press conference in Washington on Monday where he was joined by US President Joe Biden.