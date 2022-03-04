Scholz Says Putin Has Not Promised Him to Refrain From Operation in Ukraine During Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not promised him to refrain from conducting a military operation in Ukraine during the recent talks in Moscow.

"There was no statement that this will not happen," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster when asked whether Putin lied to him during the negotiations in Moscow.