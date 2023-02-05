UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Putin Threatened Neither Him Nor Germany During Their Phone Conversations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened neither him nor Germany during numerous phone conversations, although they showed how different the leaders' positions on the Ukrainian conflict are.

"No, Putin threatened neither me nor Germany," Scholz told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, answering the question of journalists, who referred to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent statements on how the Russian leader had threatened him during their phone call.

The chancellor stated that during their conversations the two leaders had expressed very different views on the Ukrainian conflict, adding that he had made it clear to Putin that Russia "is the only one responsible" for the conflict.

In late January, Johnson revealed in a BBC documentary the details of his conversation with Putin, which he had, as then UK prime minister, shortly before the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine a year ago. According to the UK politician, Putin threatened him with a missile strike by saying "Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the claims of the former UK prime minister were false.

