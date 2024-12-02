Open Menu

Scholz Says Russia Must Not Impose 'dictated Peace' On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Scholz says Russia must not impose 'dictated peace' on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Kyiv on Monday that Russia must not be allowed to "impose a dictated peace on Ukraine" in any negotiations

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Kyiv on Monday that Russia must not be allowed to "impose a dictated peace on Ukraine" in any negotiations.

Scholz said that in efforts to reach "a fair, just and lasting peace" no decisions must be taken "without Ukraine".

The German chancellor spoke of military support worth 650 million Euros ($680 million) to be delivered by the end of the year, but officials in Berlin later conceded that the aid had been previously announced.

Scholz said that overall Germany has spent 28 billion euros on military support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, including air defence systems, tanks, howitzers, helicopters, drones, ammunition and spare parts.

"We will not let up in the coming years in mobilising the support that is necessary," said Scholz in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Scholz condemned strikes against energy infrastructure in Ukraine as the gruelling war enters a third winter.

"Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a targeted and merciless manner," he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants people to freeze" and to damage the economy.

"We will not allow his cynical calculation to work out".

He however reiterated his opposition to giving Ukraine Germany's long-range Taurus missile system which could fire deep into Russian territory.

Berlin believes that the high-tech weapon could only be deployed with targeting assistance from German forces.

"For individual weapon systems, we have a certain assessment of whether it is right to make them available or not," Scholz said.

"That has something to do with the range and the need to control the targeting. And that's why we said no."

Scholz recalled that he spoke by phone with Putin in November -- a call widely criticised for breaking the Russian president's international isolation.

The German leader said he believed Putin had planned the war for years: "It was not spontaneous, three weeks or two months before. It was something he worked towards in a targeted manner."

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia German Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin November From Billion Million Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

3 billion people globally impacted by land degrada ..

3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity ..

Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad rep ..

District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case

13 minutes ago
 Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources t ..

Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance

13 minutes ago
 Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising a ..

Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach

13 minutes ago
 Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap fro ..

Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal

13 minutes ago
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany p ..

Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants

22 minutes ago
 Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial ..

Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium

22 minutes ago
 Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoo ..

Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali

3 minutes ago
 Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support ..

Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia

3 minutes ago
 Government committed to empower individuals with d ..

Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World