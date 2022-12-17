UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Talks With Russia On Ukraine Should Continue

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Scholz Says Talks With Russia on Ukraine Should Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued in an interview out Saturday that negotiations with Russia needed to continue so that Ukraine could have a chance at peace.

Asked by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung whether he could see Russia pulling troops from Ukraine in 2023 to create conditions for an agreement, Scholz said he could give no such estimate.

"I can't tell when we will get to this point. It is important that we do not let the thread of conversation be severed despite big disagreements. If we do not talk it will be even less likely that Russia will end the war," he said.

In a longer term, Scholz said, it would be possible to restore contacts with Russia, the largest country on the European continent, although "now is not the time." The chancellor did not say whether he could travel to Moscow next year to mediate the crisis.

