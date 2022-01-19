UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Target Of Carbon Neutrality By 2045 'Monumental Task' For Germany

January 19, 2022

Scholz Says Target of Carbon Neutrality By 2045 'Monumental Task' For Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the 2045 target of reaching carbon neutrality a "monumental task" that the country is determined to reach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the 2045 target of reaching carbon neutrality a "monumental task" that the country is determined to reach.

The intention was previously announced by former Chancellor Angela Merkel at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021.

"Europe has decided to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, Germany wants to reach that goal in 2045 already, this leaves us with less than 25 years to reach net-zero.

A monumental task, but a task that we can and we will achieve," Scholz said at a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum currently underway in Davos.

The 2050 carbon neutrality target in Europe is a part of the so-called European Green Deal, formed in late 2019. In July 2021, the European Commission released a set of guidelines to reach a goal of 55% gas emissions reduction by 2030. The deal seeks to build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy in Europe.

